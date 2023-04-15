Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 781 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 79.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $175,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

