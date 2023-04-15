Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,622,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $832,882,000 after buying an additional 482,717 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,087,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,981,000 after buying an additional 141,691 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II acquired 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $78.02 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

