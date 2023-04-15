Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $75,000 Position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 229.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRSP opened at $5.52 on Friday. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $717.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.66.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is 235.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised BrightSpire Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

