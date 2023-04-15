Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $637.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $620.00 to $637.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HUM. TheStreet lowered Humana from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Humana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Humana from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $596.88.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE:HUM opened at $523.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.71. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.44.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in Humana by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Humana by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Humana by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

Featured Stories

