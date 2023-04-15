i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Price Target Raised to C$4.50

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. i-80 Gold has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that i-80 Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in i-80 Gold by 80.0% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

