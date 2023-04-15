iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $79.53

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$79.53 and traded as high as C$86.74. iA Financial shares last traded at C$86.22, with a volume of 176,376 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$88.50 to C$92.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of iA Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

iA Financial Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.675 dividend. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. iA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total value of C$783,545.75. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.65, for a total transaction of C$896,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.48, for a total transaction of C$783,545.75. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,496. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.