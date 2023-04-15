ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $351.64 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $351.64 million and $152.44 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 954,328,417 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 954,313,037.1361661 with 954,312,873.8257623 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.37576291 USD and is up 9.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $315,818,531.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

