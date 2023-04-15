Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Iluka Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.
Iluka Resources Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of ILKAY opened at $38.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.86. Iluka Resources has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $43.95.
Iluka Resources Cuts Dividend
Iluka Resources Company Profile
Iluka Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands products. It operates through the following segments: Jacinth-Ambrosia (JA), Cataby (C), Sierra Rutile (SRL), Mining Area C (MAC), and United States (US). The AUS segment comprises the mining operations at Jacinth-Ambrosia located in South Australia, and associated processing operations at the Narngulu mineral separation plant in mid-west Western Australia.
Further Reading
