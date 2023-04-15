InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

IPOOF opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.18. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 35.20%. The business had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

