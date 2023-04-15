Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Shares of Inrad Optics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INRD – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Inrad Optics Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $22.01 million, a P/E ratio of 155.16 and a beta of -0.19.

About Inrad Optics

(Get Rating)

Inrad Optics, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. It specializes in the crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.