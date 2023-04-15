Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $20,130.00 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total value of $20,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,685 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Wednesday, March 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $50.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Braze by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,622,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,008,000 after buying an additional 1,742,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after buying an additional 148,796 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRZE. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.