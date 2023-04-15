Insider Selling: loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Director Sells $14,998.50 in Stock

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) Director Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $14,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 437,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,763. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Binowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $14,598.54.

On Thursday, March 16th, Dan Binowitz sold 4,516 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $7,948.16.

On Friday, March 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $16,998.30.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.86, for a total value of $18,598.14.

On Monday, March 6th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $19,798.02.

On Friday, March 3rd, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $19,598.04.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $25,097.49.

On Monday, February 13th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $23,497.65.

On Friday, February 10th, Dan Binowitz sold 9,999 shares of loanDepot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $22,597.74.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $1.69 on Friday. loanDepot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in loanDepot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in loanDepot during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in loanDepot by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair downgraded loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.83.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

