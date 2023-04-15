Instem (LON:INS) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $650.95

Shares of Instem plc (LON:INS – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 650.95 ($8.06) and traded as low as GBX 622.50 ($7.71). Instem shares last traded at GBX 632.50 ($7.83), with a volume of 301,590 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 642.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 650.74. The stock has a market cap of £144.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,906.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Instem plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology applications to the life sciences healthcare market worldwide. The company offers solutions for data collection, management, and analysis to meet the needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making.

