Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Integral Ad Science’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IAS. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Shares of IAS stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 1.70. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13.

Insider Activity at Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. On average, analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $185,402.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,630. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

