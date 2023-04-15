Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 44,842 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,193,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,563,739 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 94.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 274.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 220,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 161,683 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.68 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

