IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Shares Up 3%

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.85. 23,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 67,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IOBT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IO Biotech from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IO Biotech, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy Sullivan acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IO Biotech by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of IO Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

