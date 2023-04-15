Iofina (LON:IOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Iofina (LON:IOF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 37.50 ($0.46) to GBX 40 ($0.50) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Iofina Price Performance

Shares of IOF opened at GBX 29 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £55.64 million, a PE ratio of 966.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.51. Iofina has a 1-year low of GBX 18.50 ($0.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 33 ($0.41).

Get Iofina alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Iofina

In related news, insider Lance J. Baller acquired 50,000 shares of Iofina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £15,500 ($19,195.05). Company insiders own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Iofina Company Profile

Iofina plc engages in the exploration and production of iodine and halogen-based specialty chemical derivatives in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, and specialty intermediates, as well as animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.