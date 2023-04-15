iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,203 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.81% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $56,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 592.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $113.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.72. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $127.11.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

