iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Stock Position Raised by Bank of The West

Bank of The West raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,258,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $117.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.59. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

