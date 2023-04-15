iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Securities Inc.

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGIB. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 373.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 559.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
