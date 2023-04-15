iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Shares Acquired by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the third quarter worth $484,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 25,959.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 89,041 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EIS opened at $53.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.00.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

