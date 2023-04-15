iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $76,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.55. 1,423,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,389. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $73.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

