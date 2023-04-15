Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 592.0% from the March 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Isuzu Motors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.43. 32,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,654. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Isuzu Motors has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $13.33.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

