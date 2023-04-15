Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.27.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $125.92 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

