Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 4.39% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

The Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (PVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of VRDOs issued by US municipalities. PVI was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

