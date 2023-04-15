Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 57,952 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 425,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,952 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $41,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after buying an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after buying an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9,635.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,251,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.40 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day moving average is $97.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

