Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,043 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,653 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $48,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $201.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.02. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.