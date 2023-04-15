Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $35.42 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 368,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 8,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $88.16. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

