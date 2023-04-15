Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $54,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after purchasing an additional 309,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,955,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,883,000 after purchasing an additional 261,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $215.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

