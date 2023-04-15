Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,163 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.84 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

