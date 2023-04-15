Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 341,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,384 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Target worth $50,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after buying an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $161.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.63.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.