Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 170,033 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 42,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of C$56.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Japan Gold Company Profile

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 31 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

