JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Citigroup

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $100.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.67.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ JD opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of JD.com

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after purchasing an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.