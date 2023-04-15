Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Serica Energy (LON:SQZ)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Serica Energy Stock Performance

LON:SQZ opened at GBX 237.40 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 237.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 278.86. Serica Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($5.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of £904.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Serica Energy alerts:

Serica Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from Serica Energy’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,428.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Serica Energy Company Profile

In other news, insider David Latin acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £13,585 ($16,823.53). Corporate insiders own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serica Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serica Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.