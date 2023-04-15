Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MKS. Citigroup raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.17) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marks and Spencer Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 161.86 ($2.00).

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 167.25 ($2.07) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 157.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 134.21. The company has a market cap of £3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,045.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 91.56 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 168.50 ($2.09).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

