JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.04 and last traded at $39.12. Approximately 4,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 38,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPMB. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,445,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 690,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,008,000 after purchasing an additional 456,620 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 52,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

