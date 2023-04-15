JTC’s (JTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 880 ($10.90) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.65) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

JTC Stock Performance

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 737 ($9.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 709.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 731.39. JTC has a 52 week low of GBX 563 ($6.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 860 ($10.65). The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14,740.00 and a beta of 0.44.

JTC Company Profile

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

