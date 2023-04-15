Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,169,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,342,000 after purchasing an additional 126,816 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,114,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,473,000 after acquiring an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,069 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,829,000. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $21,430,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 81,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,350. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.