Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,445 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

IWN traded down $1.43 on Friday, hitting $134.94. 1,338,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,108. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $163.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

