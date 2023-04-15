Kanawha Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,976 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,213,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,882,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,342,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,683,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.55 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

