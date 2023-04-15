Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3195 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 5.4 %
KPCPY stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $18.95.
