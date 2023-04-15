Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3195 per share on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Kasikornbank Public’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Down 5.4 %

KPCPY stock opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. Kasikornbank Public has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

