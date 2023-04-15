Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target to $164.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $164.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $153.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.42. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

