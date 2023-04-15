Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,840 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.07.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $86.36 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.