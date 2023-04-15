Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 106 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.81.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $237.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $242.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.49. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

