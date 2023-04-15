Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,556,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $423.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $421.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.20. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $287.82 and a 52-week high of $445.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.