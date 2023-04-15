Keybank National Association OH Acquires 5,526 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,029,000 after buying an additional 2,569,953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after buying an additional 1,327,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 30.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,623,000 after buying an additional 1,324,033 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $176,499,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at about $92,252,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.36.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.5 %

SNOW stock opened at $142.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.55 and a 200-day moving average of $149.90. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at $21,823,161.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

