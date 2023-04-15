Keybank National Association OH Has $8.43 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 190.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 186.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 285.4% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,833 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 39,124 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $199.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,719.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

