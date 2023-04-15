Keybank National Association OH Reduces Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,015,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,291,000 after purchasing an additional 736,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,869,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,328,000 after acquiring an additional 301,059 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,342,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,219 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,265,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,437,000 after acquiring an additional 321,928 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $72.25 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

