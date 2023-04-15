Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,294 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $167,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,687 shares of company stock worth $48,091,876. 19.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $163.60 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $171.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.93. The company has a market cap of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.