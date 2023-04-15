KeyCorp Increases Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $110.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lattice Semiconductor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LSCC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of LSCC opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.28. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 13,334 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $1,103,521.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,611.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,249 shares of company stock valued at $10,277,346. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

